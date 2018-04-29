Comey: GOP report on Trump campaign collusion 'wrecked' House intelligence panel

Former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday dismissed the final report by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee regarding Russia collusion as a “political document” and said their actions “wrecked” the august panel.

“It wrecked the committee,” he told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It’s just a wreck.”

Comey also said the committee “damaged relationships” with the FISA Court, which considers applications to investigate U.S. matters of foreign intelligence, and with U.S. intelligence communities, which includes the FBI and CIA.

Comey — fired last year as the FBI director after President Trump lost confidence in him — spoke two days after Republicans on the GOP-led committee released their 250-page report, which stated their year-long investigation yielded no evidence that the winning Trump campaign had colluded with Russian meddling in the 2016 White House race.

Trump agreed, tweeting that the report was a “total Witch Hunt,” after it was released Friday.

Comey’s interview Sunday was part of his weeks-long TV promotional tour for his book, “A Higher Loyalty.”

Comey suggested that the report’s conclusion was “not my understanding of facts before I left FBI,” and he expressed “hope” that Trump would allow special counsel Robert Mueller, leading the Justice Department’s Russia investigation, to “complete his work.”

As in previous interviews related to the book, Comey also questioned Trump’s integrity and truthfulness, saying Sunday that he was concerned upon an early meeting with the president about his “commitment to truth telling.”

And Trump has continued to question Comey’s integrity.

“Watch the way he lies,” the president said Saturday night at a campaign-style rally in Michigan. “I did you a great favor when I fired this guy.”