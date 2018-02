Comedian Carlos Mencia live from the…

IDAHO FALLS – On Friday afternoon, renowned comedian Carlos Mencia joined our KIFI news team to talk about his upcoming show, what it takes to be a comedian during a changing social climate, and how his 17 siblings helped form his sense of humor.

Mencia performs live at the Fort Hall Resort and Casino Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Get tickets here: https://shobangaming.yapsody.com/event/book/170641/965576