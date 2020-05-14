Colorado woman missing since Mother's Day after failing to return from bike ride; FBI joins search

The FBI has joined the hunt for a Colorado woman failed to return from a bike ride on Mother’s Day.

Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old married mother-of-two, was reported missing by a neighbor Sunday after failing to return from her ride near her neighborhood in the area of Chaffee County, more than 100 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Since she disappeared, more than 100 search personnel from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, as well as other organizations, have scoured the area, while drones, tracking and scene dogs have also been utilized.

In conjunction with the search, Chafee County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation into her disappearance, while other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have now been drafted in.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezza told the New York Post: “This is an open criminal investigation.”

He declined to say whether her husband was cooperating with authorities or whether investigators believe foul play was involved.

A dedicated tip line has also been established by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. Anyone with any information into her disappearance is asked to call 719-312-7530.