Colorado woman accused of firing crossbow at neighbor

A Colorado woman was arrested after cops said she tried to shoot her neighbor with a crossbow.

Court papers say that when the neighbor opened the door to her apartment in Longmont, Colo., at 3 a.m. Friday, her downstairs neighbor Katherine Cherry “stuck a black crossbow through the door and fired an arrow at her.” KUSA-TV reports.

The document says the arrow flew down the hallway after grazing the neighbor, according to the station.

KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FATALLY SHOOTING FATHER WITH CROSSBOW, ASSAULTING SISTER WITH FRYING PAN: POLICE

It states further that the woman said she “felt in fear of her life when she saw the crossbow,” the station reported.

The neighbor told police she called 911 after she swung a hammer at Cherry, whom she thought “was crazy,” according to KUSA.

GERMANY CROSSBOW MURDER VICTIMS WERE MEDIEVAL COMBAT ENTHUSIASTS, LINKED TO DEATHS OF 2 OTHERS HUNDREDS OF MILES AWAY

The woman told police Cherry had banged on her door 90 minutes earlier, yelling about wanting her son back and calling out for a person named “Russell,” the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Longmont police found the 60-year-old Cherry in her apartment and charged her with assault and menacing.