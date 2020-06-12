Colorado woman, 21, killed after argument over pooping dog leads to shooting

An argument over a man encouraging his dog to do its business has led to a deadly shooting in Denver, according to reports.

The incident took place Wednesday near Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies play.

Police said the victims of the shooting were 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend, Darian Simon,

She was killed. Simon was wounded.

Police charged Michael Close, 36, with the shooting.

POLICE: ARGUMENT OVER DOG POOP LEADS TO KENTUCKY SHOOTING

According to police, the argument began when Close from his apartment heard Simon encouraging the dog to go to the bathroom, Fox 31 Denver reported, citing the probable cause statement.

According to the station, Simon told police Close yelled, “Are you going to train your dog or just yell at it?”

OREGON MAN WHO TARGETED EX-FRIEND WITH DOG POOP BOMB AVOIDS PRISON

Simon told police that he tried to ignore Close but that Close proceeded to shoot at them, the station reported.

“In summary, the suspect got into a verbal altercation with the victims related to the victims telling the dog to poop,” the Denver Post quoted the probable cause statement as saying.

Close was accused of firing the shots from inside his apartment.

Ana Thallas posted a photo of her daughter on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Today we lost a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend,” Ana Thallas said.