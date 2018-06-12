Colorado wildfires spread to ski resort towns, prompting more evacuations

Wildfires in Colorado continue to spread throughout the state, with the latest blazes effecting an area known for its ski resorts.

Colorado’s largest blaze forced the evacuation of more than 1,300 homes on Tuesday after spreading dangerously close to a resort town with two densely populated housing developments, just 60 miles west of Denver.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Adam Bianchi said the latest fire came within 200 yards of a subdivision that includes condos, apartments and pricey homes.

The fires are only 8 miles away from the closest ski resort.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to battle Tuesday’s blaze.

The fires originally began on June 1 in the San Juan National Forest and have continued to grow as the region suffers dry and hot weather. A severe drought has affected the Four Corners area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

More than 2,000 homes have now been evacuated.

A dry winter has led to a dangerous fire season as firefighters battle blazes in Utah, Wyoming, Washington and California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.