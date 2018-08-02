Colorado Springs police officer critically injured in shooting, gunman also shot

A Colorado Springs police officer was reportedly critically injured during an early morning shootout Thursday.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired around 3 a.m. Thursday near Swope Avenue and Union Boulevard on the east side of the city, FOX31 reported.

Upon their arrival, officials said they saw a man firing a weapon. An exchange of gunfire ensued, during which one cop was wounded.

The gunman was also shot, though, the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.