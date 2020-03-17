Colorado sheriff asks criminals to halt law-breaking during coronavirus crisis

A Colorado sheriff’s office has responded to the coronavirus outbreak with a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post asking criminals to stop their unlawful antics until further notice.

“We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime and thank criminals in advance,” says the post that was written Monday by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. “We will update you when you can return to your normal criminal behavior.”

The Puyallup Police Department in Washington state tweeted a similar message Monday.

“Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease,” the department wrote on its Twitter page. “We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can resume your normal behavior.”

The Hill reported that the Puyallup PD was one of several law enforcement agencies around the country to call on criminals to behave themselves due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Sure hope it works,” William McIntosh wrote on the Logan Couty Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

But another commenter, Jess Faulkner, wrote, “Way to joke about a very serious threat to America.”

And J.G. Sowhat left a comment saying he found the sheriff’s office post offensive “and the wrong way to go about things making a joke over crime when they are suppose (sic) to be up holding the law.”