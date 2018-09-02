Colorado River boat collision leaves 13 injured, 2 missing, police say

Two recreational boats collided Saturday in the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border, leaving 13 people injured and two missing, authorities said.

Around 8 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to Moabi Regional Park, a recreation area about 290 miles east of Los Angeles, where crowds were gathered to celebrate Labor Day Weekend, Victor Valley News reported.

One boat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, said Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire District.

Six others were taken to local hospitals for less serious injuries, while another six had only minor injuries, he said.

Some passengers were reportedly thrown into the water by the force of the collision, or jumped, and were swept several miles down the river.

“We had victims of this collision that were located 3 to 5 miles downstream from the original point of impact,” Sherwin said.

Divers were called off searching for the remaining two people until the effort can be resumed Sunday morning. The river’s depth ranges from shallow to 30 feet deep, Sherwin said.

Sonar of the submerged boat did not appear to show either of the missing persons on board, he said. The other boat was badly damaged by the impact but remained afloat.

Other recreational boats converged on the scene and downstream to help rescue victims, Sherwin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.