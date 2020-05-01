Colorado paramedic dies of coronavirus while volunteering as NYC EMT

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Colorado paramedic who volunteered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help New York City in the battle against the coronavirus has died of COVID-19.

Paul Cary, 66, who worked for the medical transport company Ambulnz, died Thursday at a hospital in the Bronx. KMGH-TV reported that Cary had developed COVID-19 symptoms April 19,

“He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place,” his family said in a statement, according to the station. “We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end.”

CORONAVIRUS ISN’T STOPPING THESE VOLUNTEER EMT’S FROM SERVING THEIR COMMUNITY

Cary signed up after Ambulnz asked for volunteers to go to New York City to transport COVID-19 patients. New York City has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Ambulnz manager Rick Diemert said Cary knew the risks of going to New York but wanted to help, KCNC-TV reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“If you knew Paul, he was extremely devoted to his work and very excited about going,” he said, according to the station. “In fact, before he got sick he was anticipating doing a second deployment in NYC.”

Ambulnz said Cary made “ultimate sacrifice for his country.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to his work for Ambulnz, Cary served as an Aurora firefighter and paramedic for 30 years.

“He will be remembered as an EMS provider who gave his all to care for others,” the Aurora Fire Department said.