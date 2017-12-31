Colorado deputy killed, 4 others shot responding to domestic disturbance outside Denver

Police in a Colorado city just outside of Denver say at least one deputy has been killed Sunday following a shooting during a domestic disturbance check.

Five deputies and two civilians were shot in total by the suspect, who is now believed to be dead and no longer a threat to the public, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The officers were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Copper Canyon apartments in Highlands Ranch early Sunday morning.

Police previously said residents of the area should shelter in place and avoid windows. Multiple law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office told 11 News earlier in the day that the situation is “not looking good for us.”

Local media later reported gunshots being heard amid a stream of firetrucks and emergency vehicles entering the area.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

The conditions of the other deputies and the civilians were not immediately known.