Colorado deputies discover methamphetamine worth $1M in subwoofer box

Was it time to face the music?

Deputies in Colorado say that more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $1 million were discovered inside a subwoofer box over the weekend.

The drugs were found after a deputy pulled a vehicle over on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“On Saturday, June 16, Deputy Bonder stopped a vehicle for speeding,” deputies wrote. “When Deputy Bonder made contact with the driver, he observed that both the driver and passenger were very nervous.”

They added, “While writing a summons for the speeding violation, K-9 Deputy Lopez arrived and his K-9 alerted to the trunk of the vehicle.”

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was then searched and the drugs were discovered.

“Good job Deputy Bonder, Deputy Lopez and K-9 Nacho for taking over $1 Million worth of methamphetamine off the streets!! #acsoproud,” the post said.

A request for comment from the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned.