Colorado Dem accused of providing alcohol to underage aide, comparing her to Monica Lewinsky: reports

A former state lawmaker in Colorado has been ticketed for providing alcohol to an underage campaign worker, according to reports.

Former state Rep. Rochelle Galindo, 29, a Democrat from Greeley, was elected last November but resigned May 12 amid an investigation into the allegation, which was not public at the time Galindo departed.

Galindo was also facing a recall effort, the Denver Post reported.

In a statement accompanying her resignation, Galindo blamed “smear tactics” by political opponents, Denver’s FOX 31 reported.

“The allegations against me are false,” Galindo wrote, according to the station. “That said, they will make my fight against the pending recall effort untenable. I will not put my constituents through what will surely be a recall campaign based on political smear tactics and false allegations. Instead, I will resign my seat as the elected representative of House District 50, effective immediately.”

The probe was launched after a 19-year-old worker from Galindo’s campaign alleged that she and the then-candidate had an inappropriate sexual relationship, according to the Post.

But the younger woman ultimately declined to pursue legal action and authorities found no evidence to bring charges, the report said.

The unnamed college intern feared possible retaliation for alerting authorities, a 21-page police report says, according to the Greeley Tribune.

The report says the young woman claimed that Galindo would jokingly compare her to Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern from a scandal involving former President Bill Clinton.

The young woman told authorities that she and other interns would consume wine while making calls to potential campaign donors. In her case, the drinking would sometimes lead to sex with Galindo, the Tribune reported, citing the police report.

Another aide to Galindo was also accused of providing alcohol to underage interns, the newspaper reported.

A vacancy committee will select a replacement for Galindo on June 2, the report said.