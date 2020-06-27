Colorado auto crash leaves at least 7 dead: report

A fiery head-on crash in eastern Colorado on Friday afternoon left at least seven people dead, according to a report.

The crash occurred along Highway 40/287 near Wild Horse, between Hugo and Kit Carson, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

A white Ford F-150 truck towing a boat was traveling west and trying to pass a semi-truck when it collided with a green Chevrolet Silverado traveling east, the Colorado State Patrol told the station.

“The Ford did not move back to the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Chevrolet,” the authorities said in a statement.

The Ford soon burst into flames and four occupants died, while at least two occupants of the Chevrolet died at the scene. A third occupant of the Chevy died on the way to a hospital and a fourth was being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to FOX 31.

The highway was closed in both directions as emergency responders worked at the scene. The road was expected to remain closed until at least 11 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials suggested an alternate route of Highway 59 through Siebert, a town along Interstate 70.