An alleged serial “porch pirate” accused of stealing everything from bed frames to ice climbing equipment has been busted by Colorado police.

Christopher Seth, 22, is facing a felony theft charge and up to three years in prison after he reportedly was seen swiping a package containing $200 worth of socks from a home in Boulder on Friday.

Seth admitted to driving around neighborhoods and using his girlfriend as a lookout while taking packages left outside homes by delivery services, KDVR reported, citing Boulder police documents.

A search of Seth’s car and apartment netted 44 items believed to have been stolen from porches, officials said. Cops told the station the combined value of the packages — now in police custody — was $6,561, and included shampoo, Steve Madden boots, ice climbing equipment and a bed frame, among other items.

Police documents also said “several of the packaging slips in these boxes listed items that were not recovered at Christopher’s residence,” KDVR reported.

Seth has a status conference Jan. 3 and was released on $1,000 bond, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. His past criminal history includes a guilty plea to driving while ability impaired and a pending indecent exposure case in county court,