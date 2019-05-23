Collins slams 'political hack' Democrats over Trump investigations: American people not part of their agenda

House Democrats are not interested in putting forth an agenda to help the American people and are instead entirely focused on investigating President Trump, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee said Thursday.

Speaking on “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., was asked about Trump’s declaration one day prior that he will not work with Democrats on issues like infrastructure until the “phony” investigations come to an end.

“You can’t do it under these circumstances,” Trump said after cutting short a meeting with top Democrats. “Get these phony investigations over with.”

PELOSI SCRAMBLES TO TAMP DOWN TRUMP IMPEACHMENT FRENZY IN CAUCUS

The president said he wants to pursue an infrastructure proposal, but “instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk in to look at people that have just said that I was doing a cover-up.”

Trump added: “I don’t do cover-ups.”

HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN NADLER: TRUMP IS MAKING IT ‘MORE DIFFICULT’ NOT TO CONSIDER IMPEACHMENT

Collins said Democrats ran last November on an agenda “for the American people” but have not governed that way in the first five months since taking control of the House of Representatives.

“All they wanted to become was political hacks attacking the president. … They’re more concerned about coordinating their investigations than they are about legislation for the American people,” he argued.

Collins said it’s possible Democrats don’t want to call Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before the Judiciary Committee.

“They already know there was no collusion, no charged obstruction and they’re having trouble keeping the narrative going. As long as they can keep him, sort of, at the diustance, they think they can continue to fool the American people,” he said, adding he’d like to hear Mueller’s testimony.