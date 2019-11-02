College student's murder in New York leads to a guilty verdict in Nicaragua

A female college student’s accused killer has been convicted in Nicaragua after authorities there refused to extradite him to New York.

Orlando Tercero, 23, fled to Nicaragua after 22-year-old Haley Anderson was found dead in his bed near Binghamton University in New York last year.

He was found guilty of murder Friday by a judge in Managua in the rare legal proceeding involving the two countries. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

“Today, justice was served as much as it can be,” Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said, according to WBNG-TV.

EVIDENCE IN MOLLIE TIBBETTS MURDER IS INSURMOUNTABLE, LAW ENFORCEMENT SOURCE SAYS

Nicaragua rejected the extradition request because Tercero is a dual U.S.-Nicaraguan citizen. The Central American country prohibits the extradition of its own citizens.

The Nicaraguan judge watched witnesses testified from Binghamton via a video hook-up.

Prosecutors said Tercero left behind a note saying he was sorry.

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR KILLING SIX MEMBERS OF EX-WIFE’S FAMILY

Friends of Anderson said Tercero was obsessed with her, according to reports. They were students at Binghamton and had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Anderson’s father spoke to reporters after the verdict, WBNG reported.

“I don’t know if there’s ever a word for justice because there’s no justice for something as truly, for lack of words, disheartening as this was,” Gordon Anderson said, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tercero is still facing charges in New York.