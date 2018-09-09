Cold case detectives search Ohio farm in couple's separate disappearances in 1994 and 2003

Ohio cold case detectives investigating the bizarre separate disappearances of a wealthy man in 1994 and his wife in 2003 searched a rundown farm last week owned by the couple’s 63-year-old son.

Melvin Shoemaker was 71 when he was last seen in Chardon, Ohio, on April 17, 1994. Florence Shoemaker was 76 when she was last seen in Revenna, Ohio, on Feb. 3 2003.

The search Wednesday and Thursday at the Hiram Township home of Glenn Shoemaker was conducted pursuant to a search warrant that remains sealed, WKYC-TV reported Thursday.

Deputies brought in cadaver dogs and used a backhoe to search the property.

It’s unclear if anything was found, the station reported.

“I just want my house back,” the son told the station. He declined an on-camera interview.

Shoemaker was also quoted as saying, “I’m sick of this. I just want it to be over.”

Melvin Shoemaker was worth $700,000 when he vanished, the Kent Record-Courier reported.

A local paper reported that detectives obtained a search warrant in 1995 to search Glenn Shoemaker’s farm in connection with the disappearance, the paper reported.

The affidavit attached to the search warrant said Glenn Shoemaker had threatened to kill his father, the Courier-Record reported, citing an article that ran in the local paper, the Willoughby News-Herald, at the time.

The News-Herald article also reported that the elder Shoemaker wrote in a diary that his son had threatened him with a gun, according to the Courier-Record.