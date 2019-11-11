Coin toss could again settle Ohio mayor's race

A coin toss could be used to decide the winner of an Ohio mayoral contest after each candidate received the same number of votes during last week’s election.

Travis Boyd and Grant Downes each garnered 127 votes in the tiny village of Magnolia, a town some 73 miles south of Cleveland, The Canton Repository reported.

The town, straddling Stark and Carroll Counties, has a history of using chance to select its public officials.

Departing Mayor Robert Leach won his 1979 race by a coin toss. He chose not to run for reelection this year after running unopposed for nine consecutive elections.

“You couldn’t have scripted it any better,” Boyd said.

“That’s just the way we get new mayors here,” Downes said.

Leach said the scenario is “familiar,” adding that “Magnolia just can’t make up its mind…. What comes around goes around, I guess.”

The coin toss will be used to determine the winner if Boyd and Downes remain tied after the election results are certified later this month.

A 1923 Peace silver dollar is believed to have been used to break election ties in Stark County since the early 1940s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.