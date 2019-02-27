Cohen testifies he’s never been to Prague, shooting down key dossier claim

Michael Cohen testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee that he’s never been to Prague, shooting down a key claim from the unverified anti-Trump dossier.

“Have you ever been to Prague?” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., asked Cohen Wednesday.

“I’ve never been to Prague,” Cohen said. “I’ve never been to the Czech Republic.”

The questions surrounding Cohen’s alleged travel to Prague come from the dossier, first published in January 2017 by BuzzFeed News, detailing salacious and unfounded allegations against President Trump. Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, was also named in the dossier.

The dossier stated that Cohen had “secret meeting/s with Kremlin officials in August 2016” in Prague.

In August 2017, Cohen denied the allegations made in the dossier, calling them “totally false.” Cohen’s attorney, who was Stephen Ryan at the time, also said that Cohen “never traveled to Prague, Czech Republic, as evidenced by his passport” and “did not participate in meetings with Kremlin officials in Prague in August 2016.”

When the dossier was first published, Cohen tweeted on Jan. 10, 2017: “I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews.”

A member of Cohen’s current legal team, Lanny Davis, also said last summer that Cohen had never been to Prague.

The dossier was authored by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled information for the controversial document on behalf of Fusion GPS, which was hired to conduct opposition research funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign through law firm Perkins Coie.

The dossier “formed an essential part” of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants approved to surveil then-Trump campaign associate Carter Page, according to a House GOP memo alleging government surveillance abuse during 2016.