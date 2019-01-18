Cohen spotted with arm in sling, setting off speculation

The sight of Michael Cohen with one of his arms in a sling set off speculation Friday, the day after a BuzzFeed report said Cohen had told investigators that President Trump ordered him to lie to Congress about a Moscow real estate proposal.

It turns out that Cohen had simply undergone previously scheduled shoulder surgery, according to the Associated Press.

BUZZFEED FACES BACKLASH OVER SPECIAL COUNSEL REBUKE OF BOMBSHELL TRUMP REPORT

Cohen was spotted by photographers as he returned to his New York City apartment. In addition to the sling, he also had a hospital ID bracelet on his wrist, reports said.

Cohen’s movements have been closely watched in recent months as he cooperates with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Sources told the New York Post that Cohen had been treated at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Manhattan’s Upper East Side but it was unclear why Cohen needed the surgery.

DEMS REV UP IMPEACHMENT THREATS OVER REPORT TRUMP TOLD COHEN TO LIE: GIULIANI DENIES

In response to the BuzzFeed story, President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said that any suggestion that the president asked Cohen to lie was not true, and the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller said Saturday that the BuzzFeed story was “not accurate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple Democrats issued statements saying the BuzzFeed story should prompt an investigation into whether the allegations in the report are true.

Following criticism of the story, which BuzzFeed posted online Thursday night, the publication issued a statement saying it stands by its reporting.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.