Cody Wilson, owner of controversial 3D gun company, resigns after sexual assault arrest

The founder of the controversial Texas company that sells blueprints for untraceable 3-D printed guns has resigned after his arrest on charges of having sex with a minor, the company announced Tuesday.

Cody Wilson, 30, tendered his resignation to his own company, Defense Distributed, on Friday evening to tend to “personal matters,” said Paloma Heindorff, the company’s director of development.

She said she will be taking over Wilson’s duties as director of the company and that she is not trying to replace Wilson “as a character.”

“I’m a different person,” Heindorff added.

Heindorff wouldn’t comment on the criminal charges against Wilson. But she said his leaving “was his own decision and we support it.”

“Going forward, as it stands, he has no role in the company,” she said during a news conference.

Wilson is accused of paying a 16-year-old girl $500 to have sex with him in Austin. He was arrested in Taiwan and brought back to the U.S. over the weekend. He has since been freed on $150,000 bond.

A federal court last month barred Wilson from posting the designs online for free. He then began selling them for any amount of money to U.S. customers through his website. Heindroff said there are no plans to stop doing that. She said morale at the firm remains high.

“We believe in something and that something is not one man,” Heindorff said. “That something is an idea and we are fully committed to that idea.”

Wilson, a self-described “crypto-anarchist,” has said “governments should live in fear of their citizenry.”

