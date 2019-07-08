Cody couple killed in weekend motorcycle crash

MGN Online

CODY, Wyo. (AP) – A motorcycle passing a pickup truck north of Cody did not have enough time to return to the driving lane before colliding with an oncoming sport utility vehicle, killing the couple on the motorcycle.



Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 57-year-old Tim Zeller and 54-year-old Stacey Zeller of Cody died at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon on the Belfry Highway.



The patrol says the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and her passenger was taken to the hospital.