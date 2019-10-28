Coast Guard searches for 2 men, dog who disappeared after setting sail from Rhode Island

The U.S. Coast Guard continued to search Monday for two men and a dog who set sail from Rhode Island last week and headed toward Virginia.

Ryan Hollis, Joshua Cairone, and a French Bulldog named Louis, departed Jamestown, R.I., on Wednesday aboard a 43-foot Beneteau sailing boat called “Carol K,” officials said.

The trio was supposed to make a stop two days later, on Friday, in Norfolk, Va., where Hollis planned to check in with his girlfriend, who was still in Rhode Island. He did not check-in as scheduled, and Hollis’ girlfriend reported him missing on Saturday.

The Coast Guard initially alerted the public of Hollis’ disappearance, but later said a social media post indicated Cairone and Louis, the dog, were missing with him. Cairone had posted a photo of himself and Hollis on Wednesday, writing they were 12 nautical miles south of Newport, R.I.

Their ultimate destination was reportedly Miami, Fla., investigators said.

Hollis’ father, Howard Hollis, told WHDH the 40-year-old served in the military for more than 10 years.

“Am I worried about his abilities? Not at all,” Howard said.

Authorities tweeted that “urgent marine bulletins are being broadcasted along the eastern seaboard [and] air crews are up searching” for Hollis, Cairone and the Frenchie.

Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Coast Guard Atlantic Area’s D1 Command Center at 617-223-8555.