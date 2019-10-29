Coast Guard offloads $377 million worth of cocaine, marijuana in South Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday revealed that it had seized about $367 million worth of cocaine and $11 million worth of marijuana in international waters over the last two months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the contraband at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning. A video posted on the Southeast division’s Twitter page shows the drugs wrapped up in bundles and stacked on pallets.

In total, there were 27,300 pounds of cocaine, and 11,000 pounds of marijuana, according to the Coast Guard.

The drugs were rounded up during 18 interdictions over a two-month period throughout the Caribbean Basin and the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, and Central and South America, Tampa Bay’s Fox 13 reported.

During a Monday press conference, Coast Guard officials thanked their international partners for helping make the bust, WSVN-TV reported.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman said the offload represented “the commitment and dedication of international allies and partners, like the Colombians, as we work together to disrupt the networks that profit from them.”

Coast Guard Cutter commanding officer said he was thankful the drugs would “not reach Main Street USA, thanks to the efforts of this crew.”