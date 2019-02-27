Coal company owes Wyoming county more than $8M in taxes

MGN Online

MGN Online

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) – A coal company owes a Wyoming county $8.6 million in unpaid taxes.



The Gillette News Record reports Blackjewel LLC, which operates the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines after buying them from Contura Energy in 2017, owes most of it taxes for production in the first half of 2017.



Sept. 1 was the deadline for Blackjewel to pay those taxes, and the delinquency date was Nov. 10.



Deputy County Attorney Carol Seeger said a representative of the company contacted the county, asking if it could enter into a payment plan, but gave no specifics. Seeger said she asked Blackjewel for more information about its proposal but hasn’t heard back.



Ultimately, the county commission and Campbell County Treasurer would have to approve any payment plan.