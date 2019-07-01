CNN's Anderson Cooper accuses Trump of being 'dictator curious'

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday accused President Trump of being “dictator curious” after his recent meetings with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Trump met with world leaders during the G20 summit held in Osaka, Japan, last week before making an impromptu trip to the Korea Peninsula’s demilitarized zone. He made history as the first sitting U.S. president to step over the border into North Korea, where he briefly shook hands with Kim Jong Un.

“More evidence from the G-20 trip he’s happier talking to tyrants than heads of state like himself,” Cooper said during his monologue on “Anderson Cooper 360°.” Cooper accused Trump of making light of Russian interference in U.S. elections and failing to confront MBS on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Cooper claimed Trump’s supporters will note that ”hard-headed diplomacy deals with savory characters and outright thugs.” But the host argued that Trump’s critics—whom he said lie on both sides of the political spectrum—“worry this president turned what used to be a diplomatic necessity for advancing the interests of the United States and democracies into something else.”

“There is just something that meeting with Putin that does it to him that makes him giddy and dictator curious. The same for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, MBS, whom the CIA believes authorized the murder and dismemberment of the Washington-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” Cooper said.

“He gets along with Mohammad just fine, and Kim, and Vlad, as for Theresa May, Angela Merkel, Shinzo Abe, well, they aren’t accused killers, and it seems in the president’s eyes, that means they don’t have the right stuff,” he said.