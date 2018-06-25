CNN star Jim Acosta shamed at Trump rally as crowd chants, 'Go home, Jim'

Supporters of President Trump angrily heckled CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta in South Carolina Monday, shouting at him to “go home” and dubbing him “fake news Jim.”

Chants of “Go home, Jim!” broke out among attendees at Trump’s rally at Airport High School in West Columbia, where the president is stumping for Gov. Henry McMaster in the state’s gubernatorial primary.

One rallygoer, identified as Maria Rojas, personally cronfronted Acosta, telling him he doesn’t respect the country.

“I do respect the United States, yes I do,” Acosta told the woman in videos posted by an Associated Press reporter. Rojas is seen pointing at Acosta, and swatting her arms in his direction, and shouting to “take him out” of the building.

Acosta is heard saying, “I have every right to be here ma’am.”

The reporter later said on CNN that “while we have had some people come up to us and be very nice this evening, I did have an elderly woman come up to me … and said that we at CNN should get the ‘f’ out of this auditorium.”

“She then turned to the crowd and whipped them up into a frenzy,” Acosta said. “We are here to do our jobs and report the news and report on this rally and we’re not going anywhere.”

After the heated exchange, BuzzFeed News reported Acosta was posing for pictures with rally attendees and signing “MAGA hats and McMaster signs.”