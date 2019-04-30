Clyburn says he doesn't support military intervention in Venezuela 'at this moment,' Mueller report is a 'roadmap'

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said Tuesday on “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that he doesn’t support military intervention in Venezuela “at this moment” as tensions flare.

“I think that we have to help them out. I would hope that we would try to do what we can to influence the government down there to do right by its people and hopefully find folks down there to align ourselves with. But I’m not interested in any kind of police action at this moment. That may change later, but not now,” Clyburn said.

Supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido clashed with Venezuelan security forces as dramatic footage from Caracas showed a military armored vehicle plowing into a crowd.

The dramatic events came after Guaido, alongside detained activist Leopoldo Lopez, called for a military uprising Tuesday morning in his boldest action to oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

The United States, which has supported Guaido’s claim as interim president of Venezuela, offered its support of the opposition and its supporters.

Clyburn was also asked about possible impeachment proceedings against President Trump by House Democrats as Attorney General William Barr is set to talk about the Mueller report Wednesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Clyburn said he believed the Mueller report was a “roadmap” for Congress to act on.

“What I think is Mueller — the Mueller report was a road map. He said in the report that there’s were some barriers erected in his way. There’s some roadblocks that prevented him from going the route he wanted to travel. He then implied and expressed in some instances that Congress is the proper vehicle to travel the rest of the distance. So Congress is that vehicle,” Clyburn said.

“We ought to do what is necessary to let our committees do the work that needs to be done to fulfill the Mueller report.”

