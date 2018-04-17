Closing arguments begin in Atlanta attorney's murder trial

Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of an Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife.

There’s no question that 75-year-old Claud “Tex” McIver shot 64-year-old Diane McIver in September 2016. Jurors will have to decide whether they believe he did it on purpose. They have listened to roughly four weeks of testimony by dozens of witnesses.

Prosecutors say McIver was in dire financial straits and killed his wife intentionally. Defense attorneys have said the shooting was a tragic accident.

Tex McIver was a partner at a prominent law firm and served on the state election board. Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Corey Airport Services. She worked at the company for 43 years.

The case has attracted significant attention.