Closed Roads: Do you know what to do in case you get stuck in snow?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As the week goes on and the snow starts to settle, more people are able to use roads like Highway 20 or Highway 87. That also means people who have been stuck for a few days can get back home.

Idaho State University’s track and field team went to Bozeman, Montana this past week for a championship meet. Most of the team came back to ISU Saturday night, but head coach Hillary Merkley and five others were delayed.

They planned to come home Sunday morning.

“Roads were just snowy and kind of low visibility a little bit with wind blowing,” said Merkley. “When we got just outside of West Yellowstone, outside of Island Park, actually, they stopped us on the road and said that we couldn’t come through and that they had blocked it off and there were several vehicles that were piled up.”

Merkley said they all decided to just stop for the rest of the night, instead of turning around and going a different direction.

Eventually, she was able to head home on U.S. 20 as of Thursday morning.

Luckily, Merkley and those she was traveling with were able to stay in a hotel while they waited for roads to get better, but that wasn’t the case for everyone.

“I felt bad for the people who were in their vehicles, trapped in vehicles,” said Merkley. “We at least had food, showers and a place to stay.”

AAA Idaho said that if you find yourself driving through snowy conditions or severe winter weather, you want to make sure you are prepped with the right gear and necessities.

“You definitely want to have a little bit of food and water, some warm clothes, some layers if possible,” said Matthew Conde, the public affairs director for AAA Idaho. “Because you might have to be out changing a tire or doing something. You want to have something warm to change into.”

As for any long-distance drive, you always want to check to make sure your car is in tip-top shape.

“There’s a little acronym there, BET.,” Conde said. “Check your battery, engines and tires before you go. Those are the most common problems you deal with on the roadside.”

If you’re stuck in snow, like people stuck near Island Park for multiple days, you also want to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide.

“Keep that tailpipe clear,” Conde said. “Go out and make sure that it’s clear every once and a while if you’re running your engine.”

AAA Idaho said the key to being prepared is knowing what conditions will be like at your destination.

“Looking at the forecast, looking at those traffic cameras, gathering as much information as you can is really a great idea,” Conde said.

AAA Idaho expects more than 100,000 people to call for roadside assistance throughout this winter.