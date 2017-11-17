Clinton aide: ‘False comparison’ to equate Bill with Weinstein, Moore

Former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines told Fox News’ “The Story” Friday night that comparing sexual misconduct allegations against Bill Clinton to more recent claims against prominent men represented a “complete false equivalency.”

“There’s no human being on the United States whose personal life – their infidelities – were looked at more than Bill Clinton,” Reines told host Ed Henry. “His accusers were afforded the opportunity to confront him. He was afforded the ability to defend himself … I mean, this country had a reckoning over Bill Clinton’s behavior.”

Reines, who one author dubbed “Hillary’s attack dog,” spoke hours after lashing out at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. for telling the New York Times Bill Clinton should have resigned as president over the sex scandal involving White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

CLINTON ATTACK DOG LASHES OUT AT GILLIBRAND FOR CRITICISM OF BILL

“Over 20 yrs you took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat,” Reines fumed on Twitter, adding that Gillibrand was a “[h]ypocrite.”

Friday night, Reines said that Gillibrand’s statement “was strange to me because she probably didn’t come to this feeling and thought and position yesterday.

“Why she wouldn’t have, in the last 20 years, vocalized it is strange to me,” Reines went on. “Nothing was stopping her.”

Gillibrand’s comments made her the most prominent Democrat to link the ongoing furor over sexual harassment and assault allegations to the Clinton years. Numerous liberal writers and commentators have also revisited allegations against Bill Clinton by various women in the wake of scandals involving prominent figures in media, entertainment and politics.

“That there should be some kind of renewed soul-searching or reckoning … is absolutely appropriate when it comes to [movie mogul] Harvey Weinstein or when it comes to [Alabama Senate candidate] Roy Moore,” Reines said. “It is not necessary when it comes to Bill Clinton because in 1998, we all lived through the greatest reckoning in American political history.”

“People need to have their day; both people who are accusing people of crimes and people who are being accused,” he added. “Roy Moore has not had that. [Senator] Al Franken has not had that. Bill Clinton has had that in spades.”