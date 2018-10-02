Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick demands FBI probe on Clinton rape claim, amid Kavanaugh furor

Juanita Broaddrick is calling on the FBI to launch an investigation into her longstanding allegations that former President Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 — accusing Democrats of a “double standard” for ignoring her case while demanding such a probe into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Broaddrick slammed Democrats for not treating her claims as seriously as those brought by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — all of whom have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

“It’s not politically advantageous for them to circle around me and support me,” Broaddrick told Fox News. “These are the same people that refused to read my deposition with Ken Starr back in 1999. Not one Democrat would read it. [Chuck] Schumer, [Dianne] Feinstein, [Dick] Durbin—they completely turned their backs on me.”

Despite the lapse in the statute of limitations, she told Fox News on Tuesday — and tweeted over the weekend — that she wants an investigation launched into her claims, suggesting the findings could at least be used to strip benefits for the former president.

Broaddrick was interviewed by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr in 1999 as part of his investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct brought by Paula Jones. At first, Broaddrick signed a sworn affidavit denying the rape ever occurred. But when Starr approached her, he offered her immunity. She told BuzzFeed News in 2016 that was when she decided it “was time to tell the truth.”

A week after Ford testified on Capitol Hill that Kavanaugh forced himself on her at a high school party — an allegation Kavanaugh denied — Broaddrick detailed her own account, which dates back more than four decades when Clinton was Arkansas’ attorney general, in the interview with Fox News.

“It scared me to death. After the rape, after he left my room, I thought someone was going to come in to get rid of my body. That’s how I felt,” Broaddrick said. “My lip was swollen twice the size, I couldn’t even cover it up with makeup for three or four days.”

‘After the rape, after he left my room, I thought someone was going to come in to get rid of my body.’ — Juanita Broaddrick

“After it was done, he coldly looked at me and said ‘you’d better put some ice on that.’ I’ll never forget it,” Broaddrick said.

She recalled sitting on the bed “crying and devastated, not even beginning to realize what had happened to me.” She said Clinton assured her, “’Don’t worry. I’m sterile. … I had mumps when I was a boy,’” adding, “That just made me cry even harder. I had just been raped.”

A spokesperson for Clinton did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Clinton denied Broaddrick’s allegations through his attorney back in 1999, saying, “Any allegation that the president assaulted Mrs. Broaddrick more than 20 years ago is absolutely false. Beyond that, we’re not going to comment.”

Broaddrick, who attended last week’s hearing where both Ford and Kavanaugh testified, told Fox News there needs to be “corroboration regarding an incident” of this kind — and suggested she has more than Kavanaugh’s accusers.

“I have so many witnesses. The lady that was traveling with me found me 30 minutes after the rape, and then I have five other people I told,” she said. “You need something that can link the abuser to the abused. And there was everything to corroborate this rape.”

In the wake of last week’s testimony and the emergence of even more claims, Broaddrick said she has become “weary” of the allegations brought against Kavanaugh, arguing there is not enough evidence to support them.

Ford maintained last week that she’s “100 percent” sure Kavanaugh assaulted her. She claimed his friend, Mark Judge, was also in the room. Ford has said she considered it to be “attempted rape.” The FBI has opened a supplemental background investigation to review her and others’ allegations against the nominee.

Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick also accused Kavanaugh of misconduct. Ramirez claimed that at a dorm party during their freshman year at Yale University, Kavanaugh exposed himself to her. Swetnick claimed that in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh would “drug” the “punch” at parties, and was involved in “gang” and “train” rapes.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

As the FBI launches another background investigation into Kavanaugh, Broaddrick wants a criminal probe.

This would seem unlikely, as the statute of limitations has expired in Arkansas. Broaddrick, though, tweeted last month that “Rape has no Statute of Limitations on the trauma suffered by the victim” and called for all states to remove such prosecution restrictions. Speaking with Fox News, she said the former president’s taxpayer benefits should at least be stripped.

“I would like to see Bill Clinton, the former president, be stripped of his perks—this man takes in millions of dollars each year from our tax dollar,” Broaddrick said. “I would love to be able to have my case reviewed by the FBI and consider taking these perks away from a rapist.”

Broaddrick said that she “absolutely” wants President Trump to demand an investigation, but noted she doesn’t “have a direct line to him” and hasn’t spoken to him since he invited her to appear in a panel with other Clinton victims immediately prior to the second presidential debate in St. Louis, Mo., in October 2016.

Broaddrick first returned to the public eye in early 2016, after Hillary Clinton said victims of sexual abuse should come forward and be believed.

On Tuesday, Clinton said at a forum that she found Ford’s testimony to be “credible” and “convincing.” Last week, Clinton said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that it would be “very easy for the FBI to go back” and investigate the Kavanaugh allegations.

Broaddrick fired back on Twitter.

“EXCELLENT…..then you @HillaryClinton would support my request for the FBI to investigate my RAPE by your husband……since it’s ‘very easy’ to go back that far,” Broaddrick tweeted.