Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Climbers who died in Nepal storm included famed South Korean
World News
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Florida suspect, 22, allegedly attacked mother with sausages
National News
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Trump says he has 'good energy' with Kim Jong Un, trusts him to denuclearize North Korea
Politics
[ October 14, 2018 ]
California skydiver killed after her parachute failed to deploy properly, investigators say
National News
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Korean gov't ministers meet to discuss post-summit specifics
World News
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Trump asks RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to stay on for another term, source says
Politics
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Trump: 'I think I know more about' NATO than Mattis does
Politics
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Memory of slain councilwoman honored in Rio de Janeiro
World News
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Activist dies after hunger strike protesting Ganges River pollution, report says
World News
[ October 14, 2018 ]
Hurricane Michael recovery efforts focused on reconnecting families, restoring livelihoods, FEMA says
National News
Home
World News
Climbers who died in Nepal storm included famed South Korean
Climbers who died in Nepal storm included famed South Korean
October 14, 2018
KID News
World News
Previous
Florida suspect, 22, allegedly attacked mother with sausages
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM