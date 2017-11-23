‘Clerks Burglar’ arrested by Oregon police

Adam Meyers, 24, dubbed the “Jay from ‘Clerks’ Burglar” by Portland police was arrested last week. (Portland Police/FOX 12 Oregon)

A man dubbed “Jay from ‘Clerks’ Burglar” by police in Oregon’s largest city wanted for a string of package thefts and burglaries was arrested last week, officials said.

The man, identified by authorities as 24-year-old Adam R. Meyers, was arrested Nov. 14 after he was spotted by officers on patrol in northwest Portland, police told FOX 12.

Authorities initially began investigating Meyers after they heard from victims of package thefts and burglaries in July and November that were captured on surveillance cameras.

In late July, Portland police released still photos of the surveillance footage asking for help identifying the “Jay from ‘Clerks’ Burglar,” who looked similar to the character Jay in the 1994 cult film by director Kevin Smith.

Police said several members of the public came forward to say they recognized the man from the surveillance videos, but could not initially identify him.

After examining images and videos of similar thefts, officers were able to identify Meyers and arrest him last week.

The 24-year-old faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, possession of heroin, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance – schedule 4 drug, first-degree theft and mail theft, according to FOX 12.