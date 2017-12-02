Clashes continue between rival factions in Yemen’s capital

Clashes between rival factions in Yemen’s rebel-held capital have continued for the fourth day as forces loyal to the former president and Shiite rebels known as Houthis face off in the streets of Sanaa.

Local residents say it’s been like a “street war” as tensions peak between the two sides. They say ambulances have been ferrying the wounded to hospitals. There has been no official word on casualties.

The residents say loud explosions were heard overnight across the city and into Saturday morning. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.

Yemen fell into chaos following a 2011 uprising that deposed longtime President Ali Abdullah Saleh. He later joined the Houthis to drive his successor out of Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi-Saleh allies since March 2015.