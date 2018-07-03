City of Idaho Falls lowers flags to half-staff in honor of Capital Gazette victims

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The City of Idaho Falls is lowering all city flags to half-staff in honor of the victims killed in an attack at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.

“The president has issued a federal proclamation lowering the flags at federal facilities and we, at the city of Idaho Falls, will also be lowering the flags at all of our city facilities in honor of those journalists,” Bud Cranor, public information officer for the city of Idaho Falls, said.

On Thursday, June 28, a gunman entered the Capital Gazette and gunned down five people. Among the victims were Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, and Rebecca Smith, all employees of the Gazette. According to Fox News, the gunman Ramos reportedly sued the paper and one of its columnists for defamation in 2012.

Cranor said the flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, July 3.