City bus photobombs Georgia Dome implosion

A Georgia city bus can take the prize for the best photobomb of the year.

The Weather Channel’s attempt at catching live footage of the Georgia Dome implosion was epically ruined by a rogue city bus that drove into the frame at the exact same moment the famed arena was crumbling.

“3, 2, 1,” producers can be heard in the background, just moments before the planned implosion began.

Seconds before the demolition takes off, a Marta city bus drives into the frame and stops right in front of the shot, completely obscuring the view of the demolition.

“Bus! Get out the way bus!” a frantic producer can be heard in the background, his voice tight and anxious, hopeful the bus will just keep moving.

But it doesn’t. The bus remains casually stopped, completely unaware it was destroying a live stream for national television. As the Georgia Dome continued to crumble, bleeped out expletives from the producers ring out.

“Uhggggggggggggg. What the f—k,” one can be heard saying.

