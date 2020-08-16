Cincinnati overnight violence leaves 17 shot in one hour: police

A violent night in Cincinnati left 17 people shot in the span of an hour, police said.

Ten people were shot on East McMicken Avenue and Lang Street in Over-the-Rhine, four were shot on Chalfonte Place in Avondale, and three were shot near Lincoln and Gilbert avenues in Walnut Hills.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said there may be four fatalities as a result of the shootings, WLWT reported.

“These all seem to be separate, independent incidents, but horrific and tragic that we have this much violence and potential for that much loss of life in our city,” Neudigate said.

The violence comes a day after another shooting killed 17-year-old Aurora McCarter. Police responded to reports that someone was shot on the 3400 block of Bassett Road around 11 p.m. Friday. The victim was rushed to Mercy Health Queen City Medical Center, where she died.

Like many other law enforcement agencies in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by White officers in Minneapolis, the Cincinnati Police Department faces calls to cut its budget and make changes to its city charter.

An amendment being considered for the ballot in November would replace police with a “public safety department” that would only arm officers responding to reports of violent crime, WCPO reported.