Cincinnati man accused of shooting worker at Nick Lachey’s bar in the face is ID’d

Lavoris Hightower (left) is wanted by the Cincinnati Police Department for shooting Ellie Richardson (right) early Thanksgiving morning. (Cincinnati Police Department)

A hunt by police is on in Cincinnati to find the man who shot an employee of singer Nick Lachey’s sports bar.

Lavoris Hightower, 36, is wanted by the Cincinnati Police Department for shooting Ellie Richardson, 27. Hightower has been indicted for attempted murder, felonious assault, weapons under disability and tampering with evidence, the police department tweeted.

Richardson was leaving work at Lachey’s Bar around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning when she was walking across the street in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood when a van nearly hit her, police said.

Richardson and Hightower, who was driving the van, got into an argument before Hightower shot her in the face, Fox 19 reported.

“There is a $5,000 reward to help us get Hightower arrested and off of our streets,” Hamilton County prosecutor Joseph Deters said, according to Fox 19. “First, Hightower nearly runs Ms. Richardson over with his car, and then he shoots her — unbelievable.”

“Cincinnati has worked very hard to improve the area where the shooting occurred. This type of heartless act has the potential of ruining years of progress. He needs to go to jail for a long time,” Deters added.

Richardson sustained injuries to her face and jaw from the shooting, a YouCaring fundraising page — which has, as of Thursday, received nearly $60,000 in donations — stated. A Facebook page titled “Ellie Richardson Recovery” updated that “Ellie is doing fantastic!” and that the swelling and bruising near her eyes “is nearly gone.”

Doctors believe she’ll be able to go home in the next few days, according to the Facebook post, which added that she’ll be undergoing “surgery next week to repair her cheek bone, eye socket and a few other fractures.”

Former boy band star Lachey had written after the shooting that Richardson “is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness.”

Authorities have warned citizens to “not approach” Hightower if they come into contact with him. The Cincinnati Police Department said to call Crime Stoppers at 888-352-3040 with any tips on his whereabouts.