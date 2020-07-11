Cincinnati CBP seizes more than 15,000 Xanax pills with street value of $230G

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a shipment of 15,750 Xanax pills in Cincinnati in late June, the agency announced Friday.

The officers intercepted a parcel en route to Texas from Britain, marked as “household goods,” CBP said. The parcel produced X-ray anomalies as it passed through a local express consignment facility, prompting CPB officers to further inspect the shipment.

The officers discovered 63 plastic bottles marked as “Xanax XR 2mg,” a schedule IV controlled substance that would nab a street value of more than $230,000, the agency said.

“The experience and skills of our CBP officers to be able to target and seize this parcel is possibly life-saving,” Richard Gillespie, Cincinnati port director, said in a statement. “These pills were destined for a residence and that person may be selling them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The buyer would not know how the pill was processed, which could be life-threatening. It’s a dangerous game to play with life-threatening consequences,” he added.