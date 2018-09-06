Cincinnati bank building shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured; suspect dead, police say

At least four people were killed, including the shooter, and two others were injured Thursday when shots were fired at a bank headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, officials said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire at the loading dock and lobby area of the Fifth Third Center in the city’s Fountain Square around 9:10 a.m.

A Cincinnati police officer told reporters earlier that they do not expect any more shooting victims.

Authorities responded to an “active shooter” situation in Fountain Square at the building, which is the corporate headquarters of the Fifth Third Bank.

Videos and photos taken from witnesses showed multiple patrol cars at the scene. One photo showed a bloodied man being taken away on a stretcher.

FBI Cincinnati said agents are at the scene.

“@FBICincinnati has agents on scene to assist with situation at #FountainSquare. @CincyPD is the lead agency and will provide updates when able,” the agency tweeted.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich called the shooting “senseless” and commended officials’ swift response.

“There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I’ve spoken with the Mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police,” Kasich said. “I commend the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who swiftly responded to the scene and share my deepest sympathies with the innocent victims of this violent attack.”

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said he and his staff are following the situation.

“My staff and I are following the situation in Cincinnati. If you’re downtown, please follow first responder instructions for the safety of everyone involved. Jane and I hope for a peaceful resolution soon,” Portman tweeted.