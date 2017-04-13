CIA director calls WikiLeaks ‘hostile intelligence agency’

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) is denouncing WikiLeaks, calling the anti-secrecy group a “hostile intelligence agency.” In his first public speech since becoming director of the agency, the former Republican congressman says WikiLeaks “walks like a hostile intelligence agency and talks like a hostile intelligence agency.” Last month, WikiLeaks released nearly 8,000 documents that it says reveals secrets about the CIA’s cyberespionage tools for breaking into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart TVs.