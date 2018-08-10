CIA cables detail interrogation at base run by CIA director

Newly declassified documents graphically describe how an accused al-Qaida operative was stripped naked, repeatedly slammed against walls, waterboarded and confined in boxes for hours at a covert detention site that CIA Director Gina Haspel briefly oversaw after 9/11.

The harsh treatment of Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri’s detention at the secret lockup in Thailand arose at Haspel’s Senate confirmation, but there are new details in the documents released Friday by the nonprofit National Security Archive.

Al-Nashiri is accused in the bombing of a U.S. Navy ship, killing 17 American sailors in 2000.

According to one document, al-Nashiri was “left strapped to the waterboard” for 20 minutes so he could “contemplate his fate.” Afterward, interrogators put a hood over his head and left him “moaning, shaking and asking God to help him.”