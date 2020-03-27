Church redeems Chick-fil-A points, delivers more than 500 sandwiches to hospital workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Georgia church may be online because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting creative and serving the community.

Rachel Reeves of Revolution Church helped deliver more than 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to doctors and nurses at two hospitals, Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper, both cities where the church has locations.

“I thought, what is something I can do,” Reeves told FOX 5 Atlanta, “And it started with the Chick-fil-A points…”

Reeves, along with others from the church, pooled her points from the Chick-fil-A app, and on social media, and gave them to hospital workers.

“What a true blessing!” she added. “We kind of just handed the sandwiches … and said send to your ER, bless them with these sandwiches…and they were so excited to be appreciated like that!”

She said their church really focuses on helping the community.

“Part of being at Revolution Church is helping people,” Reeves told 11 Alive. “Jesus asks us to love each other, and however that looks for you and your city, your community, do that.”

The church shared it on their social media so others can do the same.