Church developers planning 28-story office building

Courtesy of Intellectual Reserve The LDS Church Office Building in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Developers with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are planning to bring a new high-rise building to downtown Salt Lake City.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports City Creek Reserve, the real estate arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has submitted preliminary plans to the city for a 28-story office tower.



The proposed skyscraper would be just south of the church’s Social Hall Heritage Museum.



City Creek Reserve spokesman Dale Bills says they are working to get final approval from the city.



The structure will also be across from City Creek Center, an upscale open-air shopping mall also built by church developers.



City officials estimate the curved, glass tower could take up to five years to build.