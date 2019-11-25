Christmas market sculpture crushes to death boy, 2, in Luxembourg

A large ice sculpture at a crowded Luxembourg Christmas market collapsed and broke into pieces, crushing to death a 2-year-old boy in front of his family.

Luxembourg police in a brief statement called the child’s death Sunday night at the Place Guillaume II market a “serious accident.”

The child was struck by one of the broken shards when the ice sculpture broke apart, media outlet RTL reported.

PANEL FROM MISSING LOS ANGELES PUBLIC LIBRARY SCULPTURE FOUND AFTER 50 YEARS

Police attempted to console grief-stricken members of the boy’s family, according to reports.

“I am shocked and distressed after the deadly incident yesterday at the Christmas Market where a small child lost his life,” Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tweeted Monday. “It is not a matter of regret how sad this makes us. My deepest compassion and compassion for the family.”

FORGOTTEN ALEXANDER THE GREAT SCULPTURE FOUND IN GREEK MUSEUM’S STORAGE ROOM

RTL described the ice sculpture’s creator, who was not identified by name, as being distraught after being told what happened.

“We are all shocked, me first and foremost,” he said according to the news outlet. “This does not happen.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the sculpture could not fall alone, “it’s impossible,” according to RTL.