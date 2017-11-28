Christmas lights display in Connecticut sparks controversy in neighborhood

It may be the holiday season, but residents in one Connecticut neighborhood aren’t feeling the festive spirit.

Neighbors along Roseville Terrace in Fairfield, Conn. have circulated a petition with 45 signatures asking the town and police department to do something about the “Wonderland at Roseville,” a local light display which draws over 30,000 visitors.

“They are requesting some sort of action from the town to minimize the impact to the community,” Lt. Robert Kalamaras of the Fairfield police told FOX61.

The Halliwell family, who built up the display to include over 350,000 lights during its 18 years in existence, don’t charge admission to tour the holiday spectacle, but accept donations which then go to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, Mass.

Besides the spectacle of hundreds of thousands of lights, the Christmas display includes multiple train sets, a small chapel, and even a sleigh where people can pose for pictures.

Critics say, however, it also creates parking problems in the neighborhood.

Fairfield Police have posted signs permitting parking on only one side of the street during evenings through the holiday season.

“We are going to increase patrols,” Kalamaras said. “We have the traffic unit that will go out there and assist with traffic on the high-volume days.”

The Halliwell family also said they are working to appease the concerns of their neighbors.

“We’ve cut back on our hours and we’ve also lowered the voltage of the lights so they will not be as bright with also lower music,” Mary Halliwell told FOX61.

The Halliwell family also said it was hurt the neighbors didn’t come to them before sending around the petition.

“Why don’t we all put up lights? Let’s really make it a neighborhood to really bring the people around,” Gene Halliwell said.

The resident who submitted the petition, Nadine Losquadro, told the Connecticut Post the event, with its high traffic and limited parking, presents a “significant public safety concern for our neighborhood.”

“We did not move into our homes knowing there would be, or could be, parking restrictions imposed on us for six weeks out of every year during prime holiday time,” she said. “The majority of homes on Roseville and Sawyer have small driveways and many residents rely on street parking.”

While the petition may include 45 signatures, not everyone in the neighborhood is upset over the lights.

“I love it,” Jim Smith, who has helped the Halliwells break down the display at the end of the season, told FOX61. “With all the kids coming and the people coming it doesn’t bother me.”