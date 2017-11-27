Christmas Gift 5k Set to Benefit Idaho Helping Hands

The Christmas Gift 5k benefiting Idaho Helping Hands and other local Christmas charities will be held Saturday at the Snake River Landing.

The 5k race starts at 10 a.m. near race sponsor Bill’s Bike and Run at 930 Pier View Drive.

The “South Pole Christmas” race day includes multiple activities including a Kids Elf Chase that starts at 10:45, free cookies and hot chocolate, free photos with Santa, a $100 gift card award for the top male and female Santa Runner and the highly coveted Distinguished Cheermeister.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age category and the first 500 runners are guaranteed hats and gloves.

Idaho Helping Hands is a Facebook page designed to unite those with needs with those who can fulfill the needs. Anyone can belong to the group and no need is too small and no donation of time or money is too meager.

To register for the event, contact Bill’s Bike and Run at 208-522-3341.