Christmas Box Angel Vigil Commemorates 10th Anniversary

Christmas isn’t always a time of cheer. For some it is marked with emptiness and sorrow for those who have passed from this life.

The annual Christmas Box Angel Vigil is to be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. This year’s gathering also commemorates the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the angel at the cemetery.

The gathering is to remember and celebrate the lives of children who are deceased and offer support, love and reassurance to those who share in this. As part of the vigil, participants are encouraged to bring a flower and will be asked to place the flower at the base of the angel and say the name of the deceased. Music will be provided by the Idaho Falls Sounds Choir, and the public is invited. Call 208-524-2313 or 208-390-9279 or email halevacations1@gmail.com.